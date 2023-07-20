Parnassus Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.67.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $503.70 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $468.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

