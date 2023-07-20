Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Up 5.6%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.13 ($0.09). 51,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 531,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Panthera Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.99. The company has a market cap of £11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

