Palmer Knight Co Acquires 2,122 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 3.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $123.08. 183,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.