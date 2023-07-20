Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 80,756 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,756 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 603,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 583,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,321. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

