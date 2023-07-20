Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $946.06.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $965.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,380. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $665.45 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $932.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $877.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

