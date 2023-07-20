Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 213,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,960,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,967,959 shares of company stock valued at $656,368,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.