Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $380.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,690,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,419,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.27. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

