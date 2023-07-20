Palamina (CVE:PA) Stock Price Up 40%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) shares rose 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 126,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 39,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Palamina Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$9.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Palamina Company Profile

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

