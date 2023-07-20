Pacific Sage Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 0.6% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.89.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $436.03. The stock had a trading volume of 232,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,751. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $308.61 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.47 and a 200 day moving average of $399.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

