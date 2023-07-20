Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Benchmark

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.74.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.