Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.16 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

TSE OVV opened at C$54.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$43.23 and a 12 month high of C$78.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

