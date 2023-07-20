Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.32

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $3.24. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 266,842 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 1,093.27%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.