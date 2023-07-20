Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 890,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

