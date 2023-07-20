Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,550 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Trading Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America cut their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.48.

NYSE GNRC traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.