Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.33.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.82. The stock had a trading volume of 74,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $361.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

