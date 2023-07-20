Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 31,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

