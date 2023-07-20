Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.54 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KLIC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,993. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

