Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.67. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

