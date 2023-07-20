Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $118,298,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

SSNC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.83. 198,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

