Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 221.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.43. 345,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

