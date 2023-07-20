Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 18,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

