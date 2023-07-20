Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

OSBC opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 572,257 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 496,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 269,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

