Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading Down 2.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.27. 250,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $520.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

