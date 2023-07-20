NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $220.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $224.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

