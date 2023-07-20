NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 4,073,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 26,804,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

NU Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NU by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after buying an additional 27,413,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 5,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 7,656,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NU by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,070,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

