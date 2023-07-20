Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.2 %

Novartis stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

