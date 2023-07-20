Northland Capmk Weighs in on Nokia Oyj’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

NOK stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,240,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 721,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 19.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 56.5% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

