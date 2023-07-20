Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 2.4%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 98,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 45,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

