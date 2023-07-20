Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Stock Price Up 1%

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 26,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 588,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Nogin in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Nogin ( NASDAQ:NOGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOGN. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nogin in the first quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

