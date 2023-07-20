Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 212,650 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $37,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,767. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

