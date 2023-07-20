Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.69.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.08. The company had a trading volume of 722,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,876. The company has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.41 and a 200-day moving average of $280.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

