Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,355,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,274,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

