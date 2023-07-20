Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $34,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

MPC stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.04. 654,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,470. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

