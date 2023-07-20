NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.07

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 5212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

