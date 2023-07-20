Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $74.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NIC stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.71. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,895 shares of company stock worth $107,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

