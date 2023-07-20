Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 18.92%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

NIC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

