Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CONXF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Nickel 28 Capital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.
About Nickel 28 Capital
