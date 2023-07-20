NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

