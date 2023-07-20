New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 12.1% in June

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,527 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,671,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 2,090,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EDU stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 1,050,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,949. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.