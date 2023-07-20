Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCCI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

HCCI traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. 1,290,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

