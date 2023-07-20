Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCCI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance
HCCI traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. 1,290,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $46.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
