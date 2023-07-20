NBT Bank N A NY Sells 337 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.41. 381,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,212. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.21.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

