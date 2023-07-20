NBT Bank N A NY Sells 2,815 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.29. 423,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,095. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

