NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 166 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

MDT traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

