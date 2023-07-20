NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.02 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.01. 265,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,885. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $384.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.98. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

