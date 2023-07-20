NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.38. The company had a trading volume of 481,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

