NBT Bank N A NY Buys 955 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,925,338. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

