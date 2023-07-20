Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.38. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NMM opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $696.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.