National Bankshares Analysts Give Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) a C$1.35 Price Target

Legend Gold (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.35 price objective by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Legend Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

CVE:LGN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.76. 4,341,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,927. Legend Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37.

About Legend Gold

Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.

