Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $845.96

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 845.96 ($11.06) and traded as low as GBX 824.88 ($10.79). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 832 ($10.88), with a volume of 293,937 shares trading hands.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £955.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,292.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 845.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 855.13.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,454.55%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

