Mizuho Boosts Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $35.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PECO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

PECO opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

